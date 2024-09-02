Look: Deepika Padukone is all smiles for her maternity photo shoot

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 7:05 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 7:21 PM

Deepika Padukone has taken the glam quotient of a maternity shoot up a notch with her latest carousel of photographs on Instagram.

The Kalki 2898 AD actress is now in the final stages of pregnancy and sports a large baby bump in her latest pictures, which are going viral. At the time of writing, the post had already crossed 2.9 million likes.

In the black-and-white photos, she can be seen laughing with her husband, Ranveer Singh, as they pose for the camera.

There are also some action shots of the star; in one photograph she is dressed in a sweater and jumping. In another, she is seen in a sheer black outfit with her hand on her belly.