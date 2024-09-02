Look: Deepika Padukone is all smiles for her maternity photo shoot

Venice Film Festival: From Cate Blanchett to Jenna Ortega, here's a look at the stars on the red carpet
Deepika Padukone has taken the glam quotient of a maternity shoot up a notch with her latest carousel of photographs on Instagram.
The Kalki 2898 AD actress is now in the final stages of pregnancy and sports a large baby bump in her latest pictures, which are going viral. At the time of writing, the post had already crossed 2.9 million likes.
In the black-and-white photos, she can be seen laughing with her husband, Ranveer Singh, as they pose for the camera.
There are also some action shots of the star; in one photograph she is dressed in a sweater and jumping. In another, she is seen in a sheer black outfit with her hand on her belly.
As she shared the photographs, Padukone added an evil eye to the caption along with white heart and an infinity emoji.
The star couple is expecting their first baby together. They announced the pregnancy in February. The 38-year-old's married in 2018 in an intimate wedding in Lake Como, Italy. Once they returned, they had Bollywood-worthy photo shoots and parties to commemorate their nuptials.
