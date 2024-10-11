Decoding the enigma of Rekha on her 70th birthday

Bollywood actress Rekha (Photo by AFP)

In a bustling hotel lobby in Abu Dhabi, a palpable excitement filled the air as news of Rekha’s flight landing in the UAE reached it. Soon, fans of all ages and backgrounds gathered, eager for a glimpse of the Bollywood legend, who was in town to perform at the 24th IIFA Awards last month. One fortunate fan, braving the barricades, caught her attention, prompting Rekha to smile and say, “Please pray for my performance.” Dressed casually in track pants and a flowing kaftan, complete with a chic headband, she exuded the effortless cool of a modern millennial—a stark contrast to the unsure teenager who first stepped into the limelight decades ago.

Rekha’s journey began as a self-proclaimed “ugly duckling”, battling insecurities about her appearance and language skills. Once described by co-star Navin Nischol as “Itni kali or moti! [dusky and fat]” her early days were marked by struggle and ridicule. Rekha recalls: “He was ready to puke when he first saw me.”

Rekha, at IIFA Utsavam 2024 , YAS Island Abu Dhabi. Photo by Shihab

It was in the 70s that Rekha first effected an implausible transformation. The ugly duckling was now an elegant swan. Almost before she knew it, Rekha had gone from being average to all the rage. The on-screen chemistry between Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan ignited passions in films like Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Silsila, and Mr. Natwarlal, solidifying her status as a leading lady.

Her star shone brightest following standout performances in Ghar (1978) and Khubsoorat (1980), culminating in an Indian National Award for her role in Umrao Jaan (1981). However, her rise was soon followed by a swift decline, as she found herself in supporting roles in Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye (1983) and Zameen Aasmaan (1984). Undeterred by the industry’s fickleness, Rekha made a stunning comeback with Khoon Bhari Maang (1988) and continued to captivate audiences with powerful roles in films like Lajja, Zubeidaa, Bhoot, Koi Mil Gaya, Shamitabh and Krrish.

What sets Rekha apart from her contemporaries is not just her extensive body of work but her enduring mystique. Her aura of inaccessibility adds to her allure, keeping fans enchanted and eagerly anticipating her appearances. This explains the frenzy when she was spotted in the hotel lobby; such sightings are a rare treat for her devoted fans. Despite being a regular presence at award shows, where she often presents top honours, her performances remain infrequent, fuelling demand and excitement.

On a personal level, Rekha has cultivated an enigmatic persona, with controversies about her rumoured relationship with Bachchan captivating the media for years. Yet, she has skilfully shielded her private life, maintaining a veil of secrecy around her personal affairs.