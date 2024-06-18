Daniel Radcliffe wins his first Tony Award

Daniel Radcliffe. (Photo by Reuters)

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 11:14 AM Last updated: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 11:16 AM

Daniel Radcliffe, who is known for his turn as Harry Potter, has now etched his name in Broadway history with a victory at the Tony Awards 2024.

He clinched his first Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his portrayal of Charley Kringas in Merrily We Roll Along, a revival of the 1981 musical by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth, said The Hollywood Reporter.

In an acceptance speech at the David H Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York, Radcliffe expressed his overwhelming gratitude and joy.

In the winning speech video shared by The Tony Awards' official Instagram page, he said, “I'm gonna just talk fast and try not to cry,” adding, “This has been one of the best experiences of my life. It's been unbelievable.”

Radcliffe extended his appreciation to his co-stars Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez, as well as the entire cast and crew of Merrily We Roll Along.

He thanked his parents, who were present in the audience, and paid tribute to his father on Father's Day.

"Thank you for playing Sondheim in the car and just loving me," he added warmly.

Acknowledging the support and influence of various mentors and collaborators, Radcliffe credited the Broadway League, American Theatre Wing, director Maria Friedman, and the original creators of the musical, Sondheim and Furth.

His journey from the wizarding world of Harry Potter to Broadway stardom has been marked by significant milestones, including his recent Emmy nomination for portraying Weird Al Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Reflecting on his career transition, Radcliffe said backstage, "When I finished Potter, I had no idea what my career was going to be. So, to have had the last year of playing Weird Al and also doing Merrily We Roll Along, I do think there was some... playing one character for a long time builds up in you a desire to do as many things as you possibly can."