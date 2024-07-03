'Dance Vaganza Season 2' celebrated dance in Dubai

Movie stars Judy Greer in the lead role as Grace Bradley
Dance Central hosted Dance Vaganza Season-2 on June 30 at Dubai’s Emirates National School, Al Khawaneej 1. The event featured participants across various age groups competing for top honours in different dance categories.
The dance competition had a number of sponsors including Kitco, Sigma Middle East, Baba Al Bahar, Optiline Transport, TWI International, Quality Metals, MiCasa Maintenance Services, Unomat International, and Excel Plastic Industry.
Wondering who took home the prizes?
The winners in the Funky Feet Beginners category were Anika and Saisha. Mohit, Vedhauv, and Nikhil triumphed in the Sub-junior Trio category. Aavya and Md. Ayaan shone in the Sub-Junior Duet, while Gwen and Kanishka did well in the Junior Duet, and Hansi and Aarishka made their mark in the Senior Duet. The Adults Group Dance category saw a spectacular performance by Group Dance Elegance.
Dance Vaganza is the brainchild of co-founders Saandesh Jhanvi and Kshhama A. Mehta.
ALSO READ:
Movie stars Judy Greer in the lead role as Grace Bradley
The American actor and producer returns to play Lucy, Gru's wife, in the film, releasing on July 4 in UAE cinemas
Yaseer Arafath, Head Chef at Slices Catering!, takes first prize
We pick some of the most distinctive vehicles among the slew of similar-looking Chinese cars and SUVs that have flooded the market recently
Thriller showcases one of Ray Liotta's final on-screen performances
Usher also clinched the accolade for Best R&B/Hip-Hop Artist during the award ceremony
The horror-comedy has been attracting audiences to theatres since its release on June 7