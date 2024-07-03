'Dance Vaganza Season 2' celebrated dance in Dubai

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 5:16 PM

Dance Central hosted Dance Vaganza Season-2 on June 30 at Dubai’s Emirates National School, Al Khawaneej 1. The event featured participants across various age groups competing for top honours in different dance categories.

The dance competition had a number of sponsors including Kitco, Sigma Middle East, Baba Al Bahar, Optiline Transport, TWI International, Quality Metals, MiCasa Maintenance Services, Unomat International, and Excel Plastic Industry.

Wondering who took home the prizes?

The winners in the Funky Feet Beginners category were Anika and Saisha. Mohit, Vedhauv, and Nikhil triumphed in the Sub-junior Trio category. Aavya and Md. Ayaan shone in the Sub-Junior Duet, while Gwen and Kanishka did well in the Junior Duet, and Hansi and Aarishka made their mark in the Senior Duet. The Adults Group Dance category saw a spectacular performance by Group Dance Elegance.