Daisy Ridley says 'Star Wars' return feels 'exciting and nerve-racking'

Actor Daisy Ridley says reprising her role as Jedi hero Rey feels "exciting and nerve-racking" as she returns to the "Star Wars" franchise for a new film.

Walt Disney Co, which purchased Star Wars producer Lucasfilm in 2012 and released three movies starring Ridley from 2015 to 2019 as well as different TV series, announced new plans for the franchise last year. It said Ridley's new film would focus on rebuilding the New Jedi Order.

"I’m very excited, it feels like a new adventure," Ridley told Reuters at the London premiere of another Disney film, "Young Woman and the Sea", on Wednesday.

"It’s a world that I’m familiar with, I’m coming back to, but also it feels like a new start. So it feels exciting and nerve-racking and I'm excited."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Tuesday, Ridley said she had yet to read a script for the "Star Wars" film. "I have not read actual words on actual paper, but (a script) is soon coming," she told the publication.

In "Young Woman and the Sea" Ridley plays American swimmer Gertrude “Trudy” Ederle, an Olympic gold medalist who became the first woman to swim the English Channel.