Cool down with Dubai restaurant's 'Gola Festival' this summer

As the temperatures soar in Dubai, beat the heat with a quintessential Indian summer treat – the Ice Gola! The award-winning, homegrown Indian restaurant, Dhaba Lane, presents the Gola Festival, where you can enjoy two refreshing ice golas for just Dh25.
At Dhaba Lane, experience the nostalgic joy of ice golas, crafted live at your table. These icy delights are made from finely crushed ice, moulded into perfect cylindrical shapes, and drizzled with a variety of fruity syrups. This beloved treat is a delightful throwback to childhood summers, now with a sophisticated twist for adults.
Indulge in a range of flavours such as Maple, Strawberry, Mango, Rose, Blue Curacao, and the classic Kala Khatta – a unique mix of sweet and salty, enhanced with chaat masala and lemon juice. For an extra indulgence, upgrade to exquisite flavours like Coffee Caramel Rabdi, Mango Mastani, and Shahi Faluda Gola for just Dh30.
This refreshing festival is a perfect way to cool down and enjoy a flavourful escape from the summer heat. Available all summer, you can savour these delicious ice golas all day long at any Dhaba Lane location.
Quick Details:
Event: Cool Down in Style with Dhaba Lane’s Gola Festival
Duration: All Summer
Timing: All-Day
Price: Dh25 for 2 Golas
