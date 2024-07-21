Conor Leslie all set to lead horror thriller 'Archangel'

Chadha gave birth on July 16
Actor Conor Leslie, famed for potraying Donna Troy in the DC show Titans is set to lead the horror thriller Archangel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
She is reuniting with the show's screenwriter Bryan Edward Hill.
Hill is making his directorial debut with the movie. It will be unveiled at next week's San Diego Comic-Con, with Hill and Leslie in attendance.
Spooky Pictures and Image Nation Abu Dhabi are behind the film, which suggests the rise of a new horror superpower. Their two previous films were Watcher, a thriller directed by Chloe Okuno and starring Maika Monroe, and the microbudget horror smash Late Night with the Devil, which became IFC Films' highest-grossing opening weekend ever and grossed over $10 million (Dh36 million).
Archangel is about a privately funded organisation that is involved in the research of finding out the possibility of life after death. It is targeted by an old force that wishes to prevent humanity from comprehending the real nature of the supernatural.
The film features Greg Hovanessian, Alyshia Ochse, Azure Parsons and Trevor Riley.
ALSO READ:
Chadha gave birth on July 16
The back-and-forth legal manoeuvre marks a continuation of tensions that have simmered since Jolie filed for divorce in 2016
Nora and Khalid Alherani's Instagram post goes viral
Get your retail therapy on before July 21
Aanvi Kamdar, a 26-year-old Instagram personality, fell into a gorge at a waterfall and succumbed to injuries
Event of the year cost the Ambanis only 0.5% of their fortune
They married over the July 12th weekend in Mumbai
Her only accessories seemed to be her smartwatch and her necklace