'Confetti’: Here's what we know about Apple's potential event planning service

Apple is reportedly preparing to introduce a new iCloud-based service, dubbed ‘Confetti,’ designed to simplify event invitations and organisation on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this feature could be an integral part of a broader revamp to Apple’s Calendar app, with internal testing for employees expected to begin soon.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman describes ‘Confetti’ as a service aimed at enhancing how users invite others to parties, functions, and meetings. While it remains unclear whether it will be a standalone app or integrated within existing Apple services, its arrival is reportedly tied to iOS 18.3, which started rolling out last Monday.

“For years, Apple has been seeking to revamp its Calendar app — and this new initiative could be the beginning of a broader effort,” Gurman wrote.

Hints about this new feature first emerged in January when 9to5Mac discovered references to an ‘Invites’ app within iOS 18.3’s code. Their report suggests that Invites will integrate with iCloud, even offering a web version on iCloud.com. Furthermore, Apple has introduced a new iOS 18 daemon called GroupKit, which appears to manage groups of people within the system. Although GroupKit has been present since iOS 18.0, no Apple app has utilised it until now.

This suggests that 'Confetti' will allow users to track event invitations, display attendee confirmations, and potentially integrate with other Apple services like iMessage. Speculation indicates that it may provide a more interactive and engaging interface than the current Calendar app's event invitation system. What makes this development particularly intriguing is Apple's complete silence on the matter. Unlike many of its other features, the company has not hinted at the existence of 'Confetti' prior to these leaks. However, if Gurman's predictions are accurate, Apple employees may start testing it within days, signalling a public release in the near future.