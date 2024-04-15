Complex plot, compelling characters to keep audiences glued to 'Silence 2'

Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 3:57 PM

With the release of Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout on ZEE5 Global, fans of the thriller genre are in for a gripping ride. Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans and starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role of ACP Avinash Verma, Prachi Desai as inspector Sanjana Bhatia and Parul Gulati the film promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

In a recent interview with City Times, Manoj Bajpayee shed light on his involvement in the project and what drew him to the character of ACP Avinash Verma. He remarked, "I found it quite captivating. And I've never done thriller genre before.” He also added that his friendship with director Aban Bharucha Deohans sparked his interest in the film. Bajpayee's portrayal of ACP Avinash Verma delves into the character's struggles, including his separation from his wife and the distance from his daughter, adding depth to the role.

Preparing for the role involved understanding the character's backstory and motivations, rather than focusing solely on the job of being a police officer. He emphasises the loneliness and frustration from his personal life define, which greatly influences his actions and decisions as Avinash Verma in the film.

Poster of 'Silence 2'

When asked about what audiences could expect from the sequel in terms of suspense and thrill, Bajpayee promised a heightened experience compared to the first sequel. He described ‘Silence 2’ as a “far bigger offering” and “a nail-biting journey” where viewers actively participate in unravelling the mystery alongside the characters. He claimed, “The audience is on the journey with us and the filmmaker. They are completely invested in the characters on the screen”. The film's intricate plot and attention to forensic details set it apart from others in the genre, providing audiences with a more engaging, impactful and educational experience.

Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai in a still from the film 'Silence 2'

Reflecting on his time on set, Bajpayee shared a memorable anecdote about the delicious chicken lollipops that became a favourite treat among the cast and crew. “The chicken lollipop on the set of Silence 2 was the best one that you can get in the world. Every evening at 6 O'clock we were treated to chicken lollipops”, he reminisced. Despite the intensity of filming a suspenseful thriller, these small moments of camaraderie added a touch of warmth to the experience.

Bajpayee's enthusiasm for "Silence 2" is palpable as he praises the film's writing and complexity. The depth and attention to detail set "Silence 2" apart from other thrillers, offering viewers a unique and immersive viewing experience. With its complex plot, compelling characters, and unexpected twists, the sequel promises to captivate viewers from start to finish.

