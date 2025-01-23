Comedy legend John Cleese returns to Dubai for one night only

Prepare for an evening of laughter and nostalgia as comedy legend John Cleese returns to the Dubai Opera stage on Saturday, January 25, at 5pm. With a career spanning decades and a legacy that includes iconic projects like Fawlty Towers, Monty Python, and Life of Brian, Cleese is set to deliver an unforgettable performance, sharing highlights and anecdotes from his extraordinary life and career.

This one-night-only event promises to take fans on a journey through Cleese's illustrious career. From his groundbreaking work with the legendary Monty Python troupe in the 1960s to his Oscar-nominated screenplay for A Fish Called Wanda, the British comedy icon will regale the audience with stories from his extensive repertoire.

Cleese last performed at Dubai Opera in 2023, leaving fans in stitches with his wit and charm. This time, he’s back to do it all over again, bringing his trademark humour and unique storytelling style to the heart of Downtown Dubai.

Tickets for this comedy extravaganza are now on sale, starting at Dhs210 for the Silver option. Other tiers include:

Gold: Dhs290

Platinum: Dhs360

Diamond: Dhs460 VIP: Dhs570 Tickets can be purchased directly through Dubai Opera's official channels.