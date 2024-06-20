Comedian Munawar Faruqui to perform in Dubai

Cute photograph is accompanied by emotional caption
Dubai anticipates a night of laughter with Indian comedian Munawar Faruqui performing live on June 22 at Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Produced by Art for All and AJ Entertainment, this event promises a landmark evening for comedy enthusiasts. Faruqui, known for his sharp wit and resilience, has risen from Mumbai's open mic scene to global acclaim with his blend of humour and storytelling. His latest show, Dhandho, follows the success of "Dongri to Nowhere," showcasing his versatility and comedic prowess.
The Zabeel Theatre's luxurious setting ensures an unforgettable experience, complemented by pre-show activities and refreshments. Tickets are selling fast, underscoring Faruqui's popularity and the event's appeal as a highlight of Dubai's cultural calendar. Tickets available on Platinumlist.net.
Cute photograph is accompanied by emotional caption
Upcoming movie 'Lucky Baskhar' to follow the life and fortunes of a cashier at a bank
The film was made in collaboration with ten Formula 1 teams
New single to be revealed on July 11
Series to follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall
'I Am: Celine Dion' focuses on singer’s life and her battle with rare Stiff Person Syndrome
This break, educate as you entertain the kiddos with these awesome options
The fusion of music and art celebrates the legacy of iconic artist Bob Peak