Tue, Oct 08, 2024 | Rabī‘ ath-thānī 5, 1446 | DXB °C

Colleen Hoover novel 'Reminders of Him' to be adapted into movie

Universal Pictures has landed the movie rights to the novel

  • ANI
  • Updated: Tue 8 Oct 2024, 11:40 AM

Top Stories

Dubai: Want to pay less than Dh100,000 in rent? You may be charged higher commission

Video: Hail hits some parts of UAE; orange alert issued for rain

UAE: Rainfall expected in Abu Dhabi until October 9; motorists urged to be cautious

Colleen Hoover (Photo by Reuters)

Colleen Hoover (Photo by Reuters)

A film adaptation of the Colleen Hoover book Reminders of Him is in the works.

Universal Pictures has landed the movie rights to the novel, The Hollywood Reporter reported.


Recommended For You

UAE: Rainfall expected in Abu Dhabi until October 9; motorists urged to be cautious

UAE: Despite Dh15,000 cost, women freeze eggs to achieve life goals before motherhood

Dubai: Want to pay less than Dh100,000 in rent? You may be charged higher commission

Video: Palestinian farmer in UAE faces uncertainty as farm exports of zaatar, pickles decline

'UAE stands with Lebanon' relief campaign begins today; donation channels announced

 

The adaptation will be penned by Hoover and Lauren Levine. The deal comes after the film adaptation of It Ends With Us earned over $300 million (Dh1.1 billion) in global ticket sales.

The project centres on Keena Rowan, a troubled young mother who yearns for a shot at redemption in her life after a tragic mistake.


Hoover and Levine will produce Reminders of Him through their Heartbones Entertainment banner. The makers are planning to release the film on February 13, 2026.

"I am excited as Reminders of Him holds a special place in my heart too. I feel confident Universal is the right partner to do this story justice. What better way to launch Heartbones Entertainment, my company with producing partner Lauren Levine. Our aim is to create something quite special for everyone," Hoover said in a statement.

The cast has not been announced yet.

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story