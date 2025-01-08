Coldplay in Abu Dhabi: No selfie sticks, umbrellas; rules for concert goers explained

Are you feeling the chills — not from the UAE's weather, but from the electrifying possibility of being under the stars, thumping the ground, and singing along with Coldplay? Abu Dhabi is about to create a seismic wave as the British rock legends take the stage for a record-breaking four consecutive nights in the Capital.

First things first – Coldplay's Music of the Spheres world tour is officially sold out. However, several outlets have reported the availability of last-minute tickets. When Khaleej Times attempted to purchase any ticket from every date, the platform says “there aren’t enough tickets” to complete the request.

So, to the lucky ones—before you start humming 'Sometimes I just can't take it' (Higher Power), here’s an important guide to check out if you are heading to Zayed Sports City Stadium on January 9, 11, 12, and 14.

Key timings

The fanzones will open at 3pm, with doors to Zayed Sports City Stadium opening at 5pm. Shone ZW's supporting act will begin at 6pm, followed by Elyanna taking the stage at 6.30pm. Who is Elyanna? Read about the Palestinian-Chilean singer here.

If all goes according to schedule, Coldplay will start their performance at 7.45pm. Last entry to the venue will be at 8.30pm and remember, re-admission is not permitted.

Parents — children under 5 years old are not permitted, and children under 14 are not allowed in the pitch standing area. All attendees under 16 must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or older.

Will it rain?

The weather will be partly cloudy, with intermittent cloud cover and rainfall expected over some northern, eastern, and coastal areas. Temperatures will gradually decrease throughout the day. Read the details here.

No parking

There will be no parking available at the venue or on the roads surrounding the stadium to avoid congestion and safe movement of ticket holders into the stadium. Free shuttle buses from key points will be available for fans; ensure to pre-book the seats through Ticketmaster. Read our parking guide here.

Prohibited items

To avoid any confusion at the entrance ensure you are not carrying any of these prohibited items.

Glass of any form—including perfume and aftershave bottles Steep & aluminium bottles, cans and flasks— reusable water flasks are permitted into the venue - the contents must emptied prior to entry Any item that may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon or to cause harm — including - but not limited to - firearms, weapons, bayonets, daggers, switch blades, knives, explosive substances, explosive devices, detonator parts, batons, projectiles, boomerangs, CS gas and pepper spray, batons, radioactive and corrosive materials. Computers, laptops, tablets, power banks, jammers, scanners, radios, pagers Fireworks (pyrotechnics and smoke canisters)— including inflammable materials and firecrackers Flags, banners and signs with or without poles—Political and ideoligical items, messages, clothing and signage included within restrictions Professional cameras, filming and audio equipment—including professional cameras with lenses over 35mm, including telephoto lenses Lasers/laser pens Crash helmets, studded belts and bracelets Lighters and matches Unmanned aerial vehicles/drones Alcohol and illegal substances, food and beverage, including coolers Large bags and items, any backpacks must be 30x30x15 or under Loudspeakers Umbrellas, selfie sticks, canisters of any type Payment card machines Hi-visiblity clothing or imitation uniform Any other item that may cause alarm or disturbance Medication—any medication brought into the venue must be approved by the events medical team and be in its correct and original packaging Bicycles, scooters, segways, skateboards Animals—certified assistance animals permitted for accessibility customers on case by case basis Chairs Ambush marketing tools Horns, whistles, vuvuzela Strollers, stuffed toys Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted. Please leave these items at home

Food and beverages

If you are worried about hunger during the event, there will be a number of bars and food outlets available to satisfy your cravings.

Vegetarian and vegan options will also be offered to cater to different dietary preferences. Please note that no one under 21 will be permitted to buy or consume alcohol on the premises. To purchase alcohol, attendees must visit one of the designated 21+ stations to receive a wristband.

How many people fit in Zayed stadium?