Coldplay announces retirement after release of 12th studio album

This came after the band announced the release of their 10th studio album which will be available on Friday, October 4

by

Web Desk
Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 12:42 PM

In a recent interview, Coldplay announced their plans to retire following the release of their 12th studio album.

Chris Martin, the band's lead singer, confirmed that the Grammy Award-winning band would produce no more than 12 albums, marking the end of their recording journey.


He said, "We are only going to do 12 proper albums and that’s real. Having that limit means the quality control is so high right now and for a song to make it, it’s almost impossible, which is great. And so where we could be coasting, we're trying to improve."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This came after the band announced the release of their 10th studio album 'Moon Music', which will be available on Friday, October 4.

