E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Coldplay announces second show for Abu Dhabi tour; tickets now up for sale

The band will perform at Zayed Sports City Stadium on both January 11 and 12

By CT Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Coldplay’s Chris Martin (Photo by Reuters)
Coldplay’s Chris Martin (Photo by Reuters)

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 1:33 PM

Last updated: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 2:17 PM

An encore by popular demand.

That's right folks, Coldplay has added another night of music to its Abu Dhabi tour plans; now not only will the band perform on January 11, but fans can also sing along to favourites such as Sky Full of Stars on January 12 at Zayed Sports City Stadium.


The added show will also be part of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour, which has dazzled audiences around the world with its immersive visuals, stunning light shows, and unmatched energy.

The set list promises to have all the fun favourites - Fix You, Viva La Vida, and Yellow - and new hits from its latest album, Moon Music, out on October 4th.

Tickets, starting from Dh195, are currently on pre-sale via www.coldplay.com, followed by the Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday at 12pm and general sale on Friday at 12pm, both via www.livenation.me.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment