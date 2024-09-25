UAE: Coldplay announces second show for Abu Dhabi tour; tickets now up for sale

Coldplay’s Chris Martin (Photo by Reuters)

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 1:33 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 2:17 PM

An encore by popular demand.

That's right folks, Coldplay has added another night of music to its Abu Dhabi tour plans; now not only will the band perform on January 11, but fans can also sing along to favourites such as Sky Full of Stars on January 12 at Zayed Sports City Stadium.

The added show will also be part of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour, which has dazzled audiences around the world with its immersive visuals, stunning light shows, and unmatched energy.

The set list promises to have all the fun favourites - Fix You, Viva La Vida, and Yellow - and new hits from its latest album, Moon Music, out on October 4th.