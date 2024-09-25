UAE: Coldplay announces second show for Abu Dhabi tour; tickets now up for sale

Directed by Jake Schreier, the film features a star-studded cast and is slated to release next year
An encore by popular demand.
That's right folks, Coldplay has added another night of music to its Abu Dhabi tour plans; now not only will the band perform on January 11, but fans can also sing along to favourites such as Sky Full of Stars on January 12 at Zayed Sports City Stadium.
The added show will also be part of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour, which has dazzled audiences around the world with its immersive visuals, stunning light shows, and unmatched energy.
The set list promises to have all the fun favourites - Fix You, Viva La Vida, and Yellow - and new hits from its latest album, Moon Music, out on October 4th.
Tickets, starting from Dh195, are currently on pre-sale via www.coldplay.com, followed by the Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday at 12pm and general sale on Friday at 12pm, both via www.livenation.me.
