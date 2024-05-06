Chris Pine recalls life-changing paycheck from 'The Princess Diaries 2'

Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 5:44 PM

Actor Chris Pine reminisced about a pivotal moment in his career that altered the trajectory of his life forever.

The 2004 film 'The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement' may have seemed like just another acting gig at the time, but for Pine, it marked a significant turning point.

Recalling the moment he received the life-changing news, Pine shared, "It was absolutely Earth-shattering," as per an interview obtained by E! News.

For Pine, who was relatively unknown in Hollywood at the time and had mainly appeared in commercials and minor roles, landing the role opposite Anne Hathaway was a dream come true.

The USD 65,000 salary he received for his portrayal of Hathaway's love interest was beyond anything he had experienced before. "It was like they had just told me I'd made USD 50 million," Pine expressed.

The actor vividly remembers the moment he received the call confirming his role while driving on the freeway.

"I just remember distinctly knowing in that moment that my life had changed somehow," he said in the interview obtained by E! News.

Despite the paycheck being swiftly depleted by rent owed to his parents, Pine felt like he had officially entered the realm of professional acting.

Reflecting on his onscreen debut, Pine remarked, "It's a wild film. I'll never forget that." His journey from that modest paycheck to starring roles in blockbuster hits like 'Star Trek' and 'Wonder Woman' is a testament to his talent.

Pine isn't the only one who cherishes memories from 'The Princess Diaries' franchise. Julie Andrews, who portrayed Queen Clarisse Renaldi, fondly recalls working with Hathaway, describing her as a "lovely young, talented actress."

Andrews recognized Hathaway's innate talent and beauty, predicting her future success in the industry.

Their on-screen bond transcended into real life, with Andrews admitting to playing a maternal role in Hathaway's life during their time on set. "It was great fun to watch her growing and learning," Andrews said, emphasizing their enduring friendship.

