Chris Evans returns to Marvel for 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Chris Evans arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 96th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

After a brief hiatus, Chris Evans is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for the much-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony Russo, the new film promises to reunite fans with some of their favourite characters, as well as introduce new twists and multi-universe elements, confirmed Deadline.

While the exact role Evans will play remains under wraps, Deadline reported that Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson will also return as Captain America, continuing his journey in the iconic mantle.

It's speculated that Evans may not reprise his portrayal of Captain America directly, but there is still a possibility of him returning as Steve Rogers, the character he so famously embodied for nearly a decade in the MCU.

Evans' last appearance as Steve Rogers was in Avengers: Endgame (2019), which concluded his character's storyline with a heartfelt and heroic send off.

However, recent developments have fans speculating about his return in some form. Evans also made a cameo appearance earlier this year in Deadpool & Wolverine, playing his earlier Marvel role as Johnny Storm from the Fantastic Four films of the 2000s.

As previously reported, Avengers: Doomsday will feature multiple fan-favourite characters from the MCU, many of whom are original Avengers.

Additionally, Robert Downey Jr. will return to the franchise, albeit in a completely different role, playing the iconic Marvel villain, Dr. Doom.