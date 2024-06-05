Chloë Sevigny joins Julia Roberts in ‘After the Hunt’

Chloë Sevigny (Photo by AFP)

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 12:55 PM

Chloë Sevigny has joined the all-star cast of Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming thriller After the Hunt, says The Hollywood Reporter. This will be her third project alongside Guadagnino after Bones & All and We Are Who We Are.

The stellar cast already on the credits include Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri, and Michael Stuhlbarg. The movie is all set to begin production this summer.

The movie’s script has been written by Nora Garrett, and follows a college professor caught in the fallout of a fight between a star pupil and a colleague.