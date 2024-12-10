Chef Martín Berasategui, Chef Dani García collaborate for a one-night only dinner at Jara by Martín Berasategui in Dubai

Your inner foodie is about to get very, very happy. Jara by Martín Berasategui, at the The Lana, Dorchester Collection, is hosting a four-hands dinner in collaboration with Leña Dubai on December 18. Now, what does that mean? Two chefs with 15 Michelin stars between them are curating (because when it’s a flush as this, it is a curation) an evening of culinary magic.

As for who the professionals are, you are looking at trying the creations of Chef Martín Berasategui of Jara and Chef Dani García of Leña Dubai. There’s limited seating on the night – only 15 spots are open for the Salon Champagne package and 100 for the standard dining experience, making this a special event.

Chef Martín, celebrated for his avant-garde techniques, will showcase authentic Basque flavours, while Chef Dani, known for making Spanish cuisine globally accessible, will present Spanish and Andalusian-inspired creations.

The menu begins, of course, with starters that include Chef Martín’s Mille-feuille of smoked eel, foie gras, spring onions and green apple; Chef Dani’s playful creation the foie that wanted to be an apple; Sea crunch “Mollete” served with Chef Martín’s secret sauce; Dani’s burger; and a duo of carabineros, a seafood dish co-created by the chefs. Moving on to the mains, guests can savour Kiwami beef tomahawk, foyot sauce and truffled onion au gratin prepared by Dani, and grilled sea bream in Basque style with pil-pil sauce, panadera potatoes and vegetables, a signature dish by Chef Martín.

For the sweet ending, dessert including tarta di rose and vanilla chantilly, a floral-inspired dessert by Dani, and Martín Berasategui’s torrija, a dessert rich in tradition and flavour will be plated up.