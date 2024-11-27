Charlize Theron to star in Christopher Nolan's next film

Actress Charlize Theron joined the cast of Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie, reported Variety.

She has joined the star-studded ensemble that include Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o and Robert Pattinson.

However, the plots are kept under wraps.

Universal has set the theatrical release date for the film for July 17, 2026, with a specific launch in Imax auditoriums.

Theron has starred in several commercially successful action films, including The Italian Job (2003), Hancock (2008), Prometheus (2012), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), The Fate of the Furious (2017), Atomic Blonde (2017), The Old Guard (2020), F9 (2021) and Fast X (2023).