Celine Dion receives standing ovation at documentary screening

'I Am: Celine Dion' focuses on singer’s life and her battle with rare Stiff Person Syndrome

By ANI

Canadian singer Celine Dion. (Photo by AFP)
Canadian singer Celine Dion. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 11:28 AM

Last updated: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 11:30 AM

Celine Dion, renowned for her powerhouse vocals and enduring career, was visibly moved to tears on Monday night at the New York screening of her documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.

The event, held at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall, culminated in a heartfelt standing ovation from the audience, according to Billboard.


"Thank you to all of you, from the bottom of my heart, for being part of my journey," Dion said, adding, "This movie is my love letter to each of you. I hope to see you all again very, very soon."

Directed by Academy Award-nominee Irene Taylor, I Am: Celine Dion promises a candid exploration into the superstar's life, focusing on her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, also known as Moersch-Woltman Syndrome.


Since December 2022, Dion has largely withdrawn from public life following her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome, a condition characterised by uncontrollable muscle spasms that severely impact mobility.

The singer was compelled to postpone and eventually cancel her 2023 tour dates due to the debilitating effects of the disorder.

In March, Dion took to social media to raise awareness on International Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day, sharing a heartfelt message alongside a photo with her three sons.

"Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life," Dion wrote, adding, "But I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible."

