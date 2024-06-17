E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Bollywood celebrities extend greetings on Eid Al-Adha

From Priyanka Chopra to Sidharth Malhotra, A-listers took to Instagram to wish their fans

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 12:30 PM

Last updated: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 12:32 PM

On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, several celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra, Sunny Deol and others, took to their social media platforms to extend greetings to fans and followers celebrating the festival today.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram stories and shared an animated Eid picture and wrote, "Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak. On EidUl Adha, wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the almighty. Have a blessed Eid Ul Adha!"


Anil Kapoor shared a beautiful illustration of Eid on his Instagram stories and captioned his post, which read, "Couldn't have found a more beautiful manifestation of the spirit of Eid...#EidMubarak."

Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Eid Al-Adha."


Sunny Deol dropped a motion poster and wrote, "Wishing everyone peace, harmony & good health on this auspicious day! Eid Al-Adha. ANI

ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment