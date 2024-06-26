Celebrate International Reggae Day at Ting Irie Dubai

‘The X Factor’ star on K-pop, talent shows and TikTok
Celebrate International Reggae Day on July 1 at Ting Irie Dubai, the UAE's first Jamaican Restaurant & Lounge, located at Souk Al Manzil Downtown Dubai. Enjoy authentic Jamaican flavors, lively reggae tunes, and an exuberant atmosphere.
The International Reggae Day Special, priced at Dh215 + VAT per person, offers three hours of mouth-watering bites and unlimited selected beverages.
Indulge in Jamaican favorites like Flamin’ Wings, Pepper Shrimps, Oxtail Sandwich, and Jamaican Patties. Complement your meal with creative beverages inspired by Bob Marley’s music.
The celebration continues with reggae tunes playing until 11pm. From 10pm onwards, enjoy the new ‘Passa Passa’ offer, featuring unlimited selected food and beverages for Dh250 + VAT per person. This includes Jerk Chicken, Jamaican Patties, Roasted Plantains, Rice & Peas, Butter Corn, and Coleslaw.
The flagship store of Ting Irie opened in 2016 in Dubai's Downtown. A few years later, in 2021, a second branch openeby the white sands of Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi.
For a vibrant fusion of flavours as you groove to reggae, neo-soul, hip hop, and more, Ting Irie is a must visit.
"Our kitchen pays homage to the roots of Jamaican cuisine. Every plate is crafted to turn your meal into a social and fun-filled event, creating memories that linger long after the last bite," says the eatery on its website.
