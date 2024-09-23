Cate Blanchett receives heartfelt message from George Clooney

Cate Blanchett reacts to receiving the Donostia Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her distinguished film career, during the 72nd San Sebastian International Film Festival in the northern Spanish Basque city of San Sebastian on September 21, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 12:01 PM

Cate Blanchett received a touching video tribute from George Clooney while accepting the prestigious Donostia Award at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

The Australian actress, who has captivated audiences worldwide, wiped away tears as she acknowledged Clooney's heartfelt words, said The Hollywood Reporter.

During the ceremony, held at the Kursaal Theater, Blanchett expressed her surprise and emotion at receiving the award, which recognises her significant contribution to film.

Clooney, who was unable to attend the event due to commitments in Venice, praised Blanchett in his video, saying, "There's acting as a profession, and then there's acting as an art. We recognise that art... I've been lucky enough to direct you and to act with you, and you always make everyone around you feel lucky."

In her acceptance speech, Blanchett reflected on her international career.

"As an Australian working abroad, I've had the privilege of transcending many bodies... It has taken me all over the world and here now in Basque country, at this extraordinarily vibrant festival," she remarked, expressing her gratitude to San Sebastian.

Blanchett also addressed a pressing concern, "It's bewildering to me that there seems to be a lot of certainty, a lot of righteousness and a lack of doubt in the world... I worry that we're trying to find answers too quickly, and it's this uncertainty that drives me on," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This year marks Blanchett's first visit to the San Sebastian Film Festival, which runs from September 20 to 28.