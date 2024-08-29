Carrie Underwood hints at what she will bring as judge on new season of 'American Idol'

US singer/songwriter Carrie Underwood (Photo by AFP)

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 12:23 PM

Singer Carrie Underwood, who won the fourth season of American Idol back in 2005, is joining the American Idol judging panel, replacing Katy Perry, reported Deadline.

"I feel like I've been so blessed to obviously be so rooted in country music, but I've been able to be a part of many other genres or music as well," said Underwood . "I mean, I've got a song with Papa Roach right now. It's a lot of fun."

She continued, "I like to think that I am versatile. Hopefully, when I listen to people come and audition, I can have any lens I need to put on in terms of what music I'm thinking."

Underwood also hinted at her judging style, saying, "I think I can be honest and constructive but still kind. And I think that's the whole point, 'cause people are coming in and, you know, it's dreams. You're a part of somebody's story from that moment on. I think it's important to be honest, but it's also very important to be kind, so hopefully I can marry all of those together and be a good judge."

Underwood is the most successful Idol winner, winning eight Grammys and a total of 25 accolades from the Academy of Country Music (16) and Country Music Association (9). She has also had eight albums (including a greatest hits collection) top the U.S. country charts, with four also reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200.