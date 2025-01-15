BTS' J-Hope announces his first solo world tour

K-pop sensation J-Hope, a member of the music group BTS, is officially set to embark on his first solo world tour, Hope on the Stage.

The 30-year-old rapper will travel to 15 cities, including six in North America, marking the first time he steps into the spotlight as a solo artist in his career.

Hybe, the parent company of BTS' label BigHit Music, announced the move on Tuesday.

The tour will kick off with three nights in Seoul, followed by a North American leg. J-Hope, whose birth name is Hoseok Jung, will begin his US performances on March 13 with two nights at New York's Barclays Center.

Afterward, he will travel to Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, and Oakland before concluding the North American portion of the tour at LA's BMO Stadium.

The Los Angeles stop is expected to be a historic event, as it will mark the first time a Korean solo artist has headlined a US stadium, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The tour will then continue through Asia, including stops in the Philippines and Singapore, with more cities to be announced later.

This tour is J-Hope's first as a solo performer, although he is no stranger to solo performances. In 2022, the rapper made history as the first Korean artist to headline the flagship Lollapalooza festival in Chicago.

J-Hope's fans, known as ARMY, can also look forward to live-streamed performances from the Seoul leg of the tour.

The three nights at Seoul's venue will be available to stream on Hybe's fan platform, Weverse. It has not yet been confirmed whether any other stops will be live-streamed.