Bruce Springsteen biopic 'Deliver Me from Nowhere' underway

Bruce Springsteen

The biopic of American rock singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen, titled Deliver Me from Nowhere, is currently in production.

The singer wrapped up his year on location in New Jersey which has included spending time on the set of the biopic.

The 20th Century Studios film, about the making of Springsteen's 1982 album Nebraska, stars Jeremy Allen White of The Bear and began filming scenes in November, said The Hollywood Reporter.

The production is scheduled for more Jersey location shoots in January, including concert scenes in East Rutherford. The film is expected to release in 2025. Deliver Me From Nowhere is directed by Scott Cooper and adapted from Warren Zanes' 2023 book, Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska.

Much of the filming so far has taken place in Asbury Park, with scenes involving Frank's Deli and Restaurant on Main St., the Stone Pony, the Convention Hall, the Carousel House, and the beach.

The makers have reportedly transformed Asbury Park into its 1980s version for the film. It included period-appropriate cars parked on Main St. Inside the Carousel House, the old merry-go-round, and the rides that were iconic on the Asbury Park boardwalk.

The makers are leaving no stone unturned in the making of the film. Actor Jeremy Allen recorded multiple takes as Springsteen singing Little Richard's Lucille.