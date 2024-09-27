E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Celebrities react to British actress Maggie Smith's death

She was 89 years old when she passed away, her sons confirmed

by

CT Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 5:58 PM

Last updated: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 6:12 PM

Dame Maggie Smith, the British award-winning actress, has died, BBC reported on Friday.

The double Oscar winner, who played the beloved character Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter movies, was 89 years old.


News of Smith’s death was announced on Friday (27 September) by her sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, reported the Independent. They said: “It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

“She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Heartfelt tributes began to pour in as news of her demise spread.

British broadcaster Gyles Brandreth wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "The saddest news: the death of Dame Maggie Smith marks the end of a golden era & a quite extraordinary life. She was a truly great actress, “one of the greats” & simply the best company: wise, witty, waspish, wonderful. One of a kind in every way & consequently irreplaceable."

ALSO READ:

CT Desk

More news from Entertainment