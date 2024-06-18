British actor Ian McKellen recovering after falling off London stage

The Dance of Dragons promises to be an epic battle
British actor Ian McKellen, 85, fell off a London stage mid-performance and is now recovering after being taken to hospital, a theatre spokesman told the BBC on Tuesday.
McKellen is starring as John Falstaff in Player Kings, a production of William Shakespeare's Henry IV, Parts One and Two, in the capital's West End theatre district.
In a fight scene during Monday evening's performance, McKellen lost his footing and fell off the front of the stage, crying out as staff rushed to help, the BBC reported.
The show was cancelled and he was taken to hospital. He is in "good spirits" and expected to "make a speedy and full recovery" and will be back on stage on Wednesday, the theatre spokesman said.
McKellen is best known for playing Gandalf in the film versions of Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit and Magneto in the X-Men movies.
His stage career stretches back to 1961, where his credits include playing Richard III, King Lear and Macbeth.
ALSO READ:
The Dance of Dragons promises to be an epic battle
The classic good verses evil battle rages on in this formidable tale
Cox turned 60 on June 15
Jordan said Cruise is 'a superb actor'
‘Gossip Girl’ star says the movie does justice to the novel it’s based on
Actor recalls panic about ‘career’ crisis at 20
It was her grandfather Narendranath Razdan’s birth anniversary
Drops behind-the-scenes videos for fans