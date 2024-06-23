'Bridgerton's Simone Ashley defends co-star Nicola Coughlan against body shamers

British actress Simone Ashley. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 12:47 PM Last updated: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 1:07 PM

Simone Ashley, known for her role as Kate Sharma in Netflix's hit series Bridgerton, has stepped forward to defend her co-star Nicola Coughlan amid a recent stream of body-shaming directed towards the actress.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, at an event, Ashley addressed the criticism aimed at Coughlan, who portrays Penelope Featherington in the series' third season. "Yeah, the haters are going to hate, and I think we can all relate to that, but I really don't think that she's allowing that to bother her," Ashley said.

Expressing admiration for Coughlan, Ashley continued, "She has a strong and fruitful career and entire life ahead of her. And I really believe in her, as the world does as well."

Ashley praised Coughlan's impact, noting, "I think Nicola is just absolutely flying. She is a gorgeous, strong, confident, intelligent woman, seeing her do this press tour and spread so much joy and inspiration to everyone especially women, all over the world. And I'm inspired by her as well."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ashley also highlighted Coughlan's kindness, describing it as a universal trait that resonates with people.

"She's also a really kind human being, and I think that's such a universal language that people can relate to," Ashley added.

Earlier this month, Nicola Coughlan responded to speculation about her appearance in Bridgerton season 3, particularly addressing comments suggesting her waist had been Photoshopped.