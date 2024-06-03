'Bridgerton' works because of its diversity, says Banita Sandhu

The case follows calls by BTS fans to better protect the group against malicious rumours amid an ongoing internal dispute with a sub-label
One of the things that makes TV show Bridgerton so popular is the diversity of its cast, says actress Banita Sandhu, who plays Miss Malhotra in the Netflix period drama.
Bridgerton, season three of which is now available on Netflix, is set in early 19th century London.
Sandhu, who traces her roots to Punjab in northern India, told BBC Radio Wales, “It’s already a struggle being an actor, but being an actor of colour is another struggle,” she said.
“I’m hoping this has paved the way for those stories finally to be told, so that we have a better understanding of our history and our place in the United Kingdom,” she said.
She explained that the reason the show is so popular worldwide is “because every person from every country can watch the show and see themselves in it, and see themselves with a significant storyline, and not just as something ornamental”.
“And I think that's the most wonderful part about the show, and especially for me as an Indian actress to be on that set with so many different people of colour, and to have very shared experiences,” she said.
The second part of Netflix drama Bridgerton will air on Netflix on June 13.
