Brad Pitt's 'F1' to release on this date

Brad Pitt is seen during filming for an F1-inspired movie (Photo by Reuters)

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 12:24 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 12:25 PM

The title of Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula 1 movie has finally been unveiled along with a first-look poster and the release date, reported Deadline.

F1 is scheduled to be theatrically released by Warner Bros. Pictures on June 25, 2025.

Recently, Apple Original Film announced the film's title, F1, and the film's poster featuring Pitt in his racing gear. The film stars Pitt and is directed by Joseph Kosinski. Additionally, a teaser poster was released. There's also a sneak peek coming of the movie on Sunday at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.