Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon in 'love' and 'doing great together'

Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 5:10 PM

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon are going strong, and the couple is in a "good place," as per media reports. This is Pitt's first significant relationship since his divorce from actress Angelina Jolie.

Pitt has been introducing Ramon as his girlfriend and the two are “doing great” together, reported People Magazine. "It's great to see him in a good place," a source was quoted as saying.

Pitt and Ramon are taking things easy as they are still working on finalising their respective divorces — Pitt from Angelina Jolie, and Ramon from Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley.

Pitt and Ramon have an easygoing relationship, according to US Weekly. They don’t stress each other out. “They’re in love”, a source told the magazine.

Another source shared that the couple “are not in a hurry to get married, but they are not ruling it out either.” They aren't jumping into marriage just yet, but they “are going the distance”, the source said, adding that both have been burned before, the reason they are taking it easy.

The report mentioned that Pitt and Ramon have introduced each other to close family and friends. They often spend time at Pitt's LA home, where Ramon has met some of his children. “Ines is at Brad’s house all the time,” said the source.

According to the source, Ramon has been a positive influence on Pitt during his challenging divorce from Angelina Jolie.

“She’s so easy to be with. She has a very laid-back personality, and she’s fun to be around. Ines never puts pressure on Brad; she lets him do his own thing,” the source added.

According to the source, Pitt hasn't felt this strongly about someone since Jolie. The insider revealed that Pitt and Ramon share a mutual passion for art and restoration, connecting on an intellectual level. They have the same interests and passions, say reports and they connect on that level.

Pitt was first spotted with the 30-year-old jewellery designer at a Bono concert in LA, a year ago. Ramon split from her husband Paul Wesley in September 2022 after three years of marriage. The decision to call it quits was mutual, reported the US Weekly.

