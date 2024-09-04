Boman Irani's directorial 'The Mehta Boys' to open at Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Venice Film Festival: 'Truman Show' director Peter Weir wins Lifetime Achievement Award
He confirmed earlier this year that he was retiring from directing
Boman Irani's directorial debut The Mehta Boys will premiere at the 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF).
The Mehta Boys is based on a father and son at odds with each other, who find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together. The film follows their tumultuous journey and offers a nuanced exploration of the complexities often inherent in a father-son relationship.
Written by Irani and Alex Dinelaris, the movie features a cast including Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup.
The makers on Monday made the announcement and shared a new poster.
Sharing the post, they wrote, "The Mehta Boys premieres as the Opening Film of the Chicago South Asian Film Festival!"
The poster features both the actors standing inside an airport. Boman can be seen lifting his hand for a handshake with Avinash's character.
