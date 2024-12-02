Bollywood's rising star Vikrant Massey announces break from acting in social media post

Photo: AFP file

In a shocking revelation that has left his fans and the film industry in disbelief, actor Vikrant Massey has announced that he will retire from acting after 2025.

The 37-year-old actor, known for his memorable roles in '12th Fail', 'The Sabarmati Report', and 'Sector 36', shared the unexpected news through an emotional note on his Instagram account on Monday morning.

"The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a husband, father and a son and also as an actor," Vikrant wrote, leaving many wondering about his decision to step away from the limelight.

The actor's choice to retire comes at a time when his career is at its peak. His recent film 'The Sabarmati Report' has been basking in praise since its release.

In a recent conversation with the media during the closing ceremony of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Vikrant shared his approach to his craft.

"I always try to work responsibly. Whether it is 12th Fail, Sector 36, or The Sabarmati Report, there is always an effort to entertain people while also being part of responsible cinema," he said.

He also expressed his interest in doing both entertaining and inspiring films, emphasising the power of cinema to influence and inspire.

"Cinema remains a highly influential medium. Many in society draw inspiration from it. In India, we produce about 1,800 to 2,000 films annually, encompassing all genres. While all kinds of films should be made, responsible cinema is thriving, and audiences are appreciating it," he added.

Vikrant's career began in the television industry with the show 'Dhoom Machao Dhoom', but he rose to prominence with his role in 'Balika Vadhu' in 2009.