Bollywood superstar Salman Khan stuns fans with mind-blowing action in 'Tiger 3' teaser

Published: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 2:24 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 2:44 PM

Fans eagerly waiting to see superstar Salman Khan in a complete action avatar were thrilled when the film's makers on Wednesday shared a glimpse of the world of ‘Tiger 3’.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a video that he captioned, “Jab tak Tiger mara nahi. Tab tak Tiger hara nahi. #TigerKaMessage Tiger 3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

‘Tiger Ka Message’ revealed that Tiger is in peril after being framed as an enemy of the country! The video sets up the plot of the film that will show how Tiger goes on a life-threatening mission to hunt down his enemies in this vengeful action entertainer. Tiger wants to clear his name for his country, for his family and he won’t stop at nothing.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release on the occasion of Diwali 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. Reportedly, it also stars Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist. However, no official announcement of Emraan's casting has been made yet.

Katrina was, however, missing from the video. ‘Tiger 3’ follows the events of ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’. Soon after the ‘Dabangg’ actor shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Salman and Katrina will reunite on screen after the 2019 film 'Bharat'. Prior to it, the duo featured in hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner.

