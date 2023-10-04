Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor summoned by Indian authority in betting app case

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 3:28 PM

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday (October 6) in connection with the Mahadev betting app case.

According to sources Ranbir Kapoor had allegedly carried out promotional activities for the Mahadev betting app. In this case, ED also suspects several other A-list celebrities and certain sports personalities who promoted the app.

Mahadev app founders are running 4-5 similar apps. All these apps were making a profit of tens of millions of rupees every day.

The agency in mid-September released details of its investigation into the online money laundering case linked with the Mahadev Online Book Betting app.

Mahadev Online Book Betting app is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites to enrol new users, create user IDs and the laundering of money through a layered web of bank accounts.

The ED said Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal who hail from Bhilai in Chattisgarh are the two main promoters of the Mahadev betting platform.

The agency had recently conducted searches at 39 locations across Raipur, Bhopal, Mumbai and Kolkata and seized illegal assets worth Rs 417 crore. ED has also earnestly taken up investigation abroad.

A Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) special court at Raipur has also issued non-bailable warrants against the suspects.

The ED which is investigating money laundering charges in connection with the Mahadev Online Book app had last month conducted searches in Chhattisgarh and arrested four accused including the chief liaisoner of the betting syndicate, which the probe agency alleged was organizing payment of bribes to senior government functionaries as 'protection money.'

ED had stated that it has successfully identified other major players involved in the money laundering operations of the Mahadev online booking app.

