Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra 'thrilled' after film Anuja gets Oscar nomination

Actor Priyanka Chopra has expressed happiness as her film 'Anuja' found a name in the Oscars 2025 nomination list.

Directed by Adam J. Graves, 'Anuja' has secured a nomination in the Best Live Action Short Film category.

Reacting to the nomination, Priyanka in a press note said, "Anuja being nominated for an Oscar in the Best Live Action Short Film category is such an incredible moment. This film is a beautiful reminder of the power of storytelling–how it can shine a light on love, family, and resilience in the most authentic way."

"I'm so proud of Adam J. Graves for his vision and deeply moved by the brilliant performances of Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag, who have poured their hearts into bringing these characters to life. It's an honour for me to be part of this journey alongside our amazing partners–Suchitra Mattai Studio, Mindy Kaling, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Shine Global. Telling meaningful stories that resonate with audiences is what drives us, and I'm beyond thrilled to see 'Anuja' receive this well-deserved recognition."