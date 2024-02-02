Bollywood star Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer at 32

Actor and model Poonam Pandey passed away on Friday at the age of 32 due to cervical cancer.
A post on Pandey's official Instagram account read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."
Pandey's media manager Parul Chawla has confirmed the news of the actor's demise.
The news has sent shockwaves across the industry. She made her acting debut with the film 'Nasha' in 2013. She also appeared in Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp'.
