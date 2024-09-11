Bollywood star Malaika Arora's father dies by suicide; family and friends lend support

The 6.74-foot-tall device can make and receive calls, send texts, and performs several other functions just like a regular Apple iPhone
Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, has died by suicide on Wednesday, local police said in a statement.
The Bollywood star's father passed away after he jumped off a terrace in Bandra, Mumbai Police said to ANI. Police is present at the spot, the authority added in the statement.
Malaika is a well-known actor and model, who has recently been appearing on reality television shows as a judge.
Friends and family gathered to support the family. Among those with the family are Malaika's ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan, Sohail Khan and Arjun Kapoor.
"The forensic team has also reached the scene to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident," reported Times of India.
