Bollywood star Malaika Arora's father dies by suicide; family and friends lend support

Police is present at the spot, the authority said in a statement

Web Desk
Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 12:32 PM

Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, has died by suicide on Wednesday, local police said in a statement.

The Bollywood star's father passed away after he jumped off a terrace in Bandra, Mumbai Police said to ANI. Police is present at the spot, the authority added in the statement.


Malaika is a well-known actor and model, who has recently been appearing on reality television shows as a judge.

Friends and family gathered to support the family. Among those with the family are Malaika's ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan, Sohail Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

"The forensic team has also reached the scene to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident," reported Times of India.

