Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan coaches Bayern marksman Harry Kane

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently in Germany, met England's football captain and ace goal poacher Harry Kane at FC Bayern Munich's home ground.

In a viral fun video, the actor was seen teaching the football icon a dialogue from his upcoming movie 'Chandu Champion'.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik treated fans to the video featuring himself and Kane.

In the video, Kartik is seen coaching Kane on delivering the one-liner from 'Chandu Champion' with the latter emulating him.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his never-say-die spirit. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.

'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

Kartik went through an incredible transformation to get into the shape of his character in 'Chandu Champion'.

On Republic Day, Kartik treated fans to a poster of his upcoming film.

The 'Shehzada' actor shared the poster on Instagram, posting, "Being a Champion is in every Indian's blood... Jai Hind. Happy Republic Day #ChanduChampion."He can be seen wearing a uniform and a cap."

The film is all set to hit theatres on June 14.

Kartik will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India', director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3' and horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Starting in Bayern's upcoming encounter in the Bundesliga, Harry Kane will be seen going up against Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Kane joined Bayern before the start of the 2023-2024 season. He has appeared in 35 matches for the German champions, scoring 37 goals for the glamour club.

