Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan admitted to hospital: Reports

Just few hours before his hospitalisation, Big B took to X to share a message with his fans

by

Web Desk
Photo: PTI
Published: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 12:48 PM

Last updated: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 12:54 PM

Legendary bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, according to Indian media.

As per reports, nothing has been revealed about the condition or the reason behind his hospitalisation on Friday morning.

Just few hours before reports of his hospitalisation, Big B took to platform X to share a message with his fans.

The actor began his tweet with 'T 4950' which is his signature style of labelling tweets with numbers.

The star is expected to come on the big screen by May 9 with Deepika Padukone, Kamal Hassan and Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD.

Web Desk

