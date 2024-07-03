Bollywood singer Shaan is coming to the UAE

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 5:07 PM

Are you ready to hum along with your favourite Bollywood playback singer as he belts out the cool choruses you know him for?

Shaan is coming to Dubai, and he’ll be playing the Coca-Cola Arena on August 31. The musician is bringing his LIVE LOVE LAUGH Shaan Se set to the city, where he’ll sing a collection of timeless classics.

Born Shantanu Mukherjee, singer, actor and TV personality Shaan has achieved great success in the music industry and is considered one of the most versatile singers in Indian cinema with many of his songs being an integral part of Bollywood.

Shaan has sung for movie stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan and his repertoire of songs include chart-toppers such as Tanha Dil, Who Pehli Baar, Chand Sifarish and Jab Se Tere Naina.

Ahead of the concert, Shaan says: “The Dubai audience is easily one of the most lively and enthusiastic and the love from my fans here is truly overwhelming. I am looking forward to entertaining them like never before. I have new and old fans across all generations, and this concert will have something for everyone. It is going to be a high energy set with choreography and added visual elements backed by a live band.”