Bollywood: Rumours dismissed of Alia Bhatt starring as Disney princess in upcoming film

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka treated fans with this exciting news by sharing an article with a note
Social media is abuzz following reports of actress Alia Bhatt headlining Disney's Indian princess musical. However, filmmaker Gurinder Chadha has now dismissed the rumours.
Taking to X, Gurinder wrote, "This is not true. Not sure where this started. The script is still in the works. Alia and I had a meeting about another project and I attended her charity gala recently (sic)."
Gurinder recently met with Alia in London, where the actress hosted her first charity gala. The two had even gotten clicked together on the red carpet.
Gurinder is best known for her directorial successes like 'Bend It Like Beckham' and 'Bride and Prejudice'. 'Bend It Like Beckham' received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture (Musical or Comedy), a BAFTA Award nomination for Best British Film, a European Film Academy nomination for Best Film, and a Writers Guild of America nomination for Best Original Screenplay.
In 2022, Disney commissioned an original musical feature from Gurinder Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges, inspired by a dynamic princess from Indian history.
Both will write the film, and Chadha also will direct and produce. The plot remains under wraps, Deadline reported.
ALSO READ:
Taking to Instagram, Priyanka treated fans with this exciting news by sharing an article with a note
The 27-year-old actor died in a motorcycle accident recently
This isn't the first time Michelle has shared her support for the superstar
Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj held a two-day special meditation event in Dubai
Twenty-four-year-old Erfan Tousi began selling handpans when he moved to Dubai two years ago. Now he is one of the few players of the musical instrument in the city
Finding the right gift is not a difficult task when you have a ready reckoner in hand to choose from
This is the band's most challenging record to date
The actress stated that their breakup was due to irreconcilable disagreements