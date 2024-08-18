Bollywood reacts to Kolkata doctor rape-murder

It is said to be a video diary of the singer's 'eight-month journey' to his solo debut – in theatres across the world on September 18
Bollywood actor R Madhavan has expressed his profound outrage and despair at the brutal rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at a hospital in Kolkata that has sent shockwaves across the country.
The tragic incident occurred on August 9, when the post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Taking to his social media platform Madhavan penned a poignant note. "I've been trying to figure out what I need to say and how to say it."
"If #Nirbhaya case has not had an impact and this brutal atrocity continues, then what HARSH steps need to be taken to put the fear of God in the perpetrators? My heart goes out to the family of the victim. There is nothing we can do or say to ever ease the pain of this tragedy for the rest of their lives," the actor wrote.
Actors Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan have also voiced their dismay at the incident.
Kapoor Khan highlighted the ongoing issue of violence against women, stating on Instagram, "12 years later; the same story; the same protest. But we are still waiting for change."
Alia Bhatt echoed similar sentiments, noting the continuous threat to women's safety and the slow pace of change since the Nirbhaya incident.
"Another brutal rape. Another day of realisation that women are not safe, anywhere. Another horrific atrocity to remind us that it's been over a decade since the Nirbhaya tragedy, but still nothing much has changed," she posted.
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma also spoke about the heinous crime, writing on her Instagram Stories: “What’s your excuse this time or is it her fault, because men will be men, right?”
Several other Bollywood celebrities such Twinkle Khanna, Kangana Ranaut, Soni Razdan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Preity Zinta have called for justice for the victim.
