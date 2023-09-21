‘Bollywood has been calling my name’: Cricketer Chris Gayle

Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 12:24 PM

Cricket legend Chris Gayle, famous as the 'Universe Boss' on the field, is making waves in a completely different arena - Bollywood and the music industry. His second music album, titled Tropical House - Cruises to Jamaica, is now in the running for the prestigious Grammy Awards 2024.

Gayle, who found his musical groove during the Covid-19 lockdown, has been receiving significant attention from the Indian film industry. In a chat with Indian media portal IndiaToday, he revealed that Bollywood has been knocking on his door. He even hinted at an exciting collaboration with the Indian entertainment world, stating that he recently worked on a commercial in India alongside a Bollywood actor.

"Bollywood has been calling my name in recent times and I’m pretty familiar with the movie industry in India. Recently, I did a commercial over there in India with a Bollywood actor and it’s something special to look for from the Universe Boss in the near future," he said.

Gayle also hinted at the possibility of a comeback on the cricketing field. While the star cricketer played his last T20I match against Australia in 2021, he hasn't announced his retirement from cricket yet.

