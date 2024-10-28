Bollywood classic 'Karan Arjun' to re-release worldwide on this date

Bollywood fans are in for a major treat as the classic 1995 film Karan Arjun, starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, is set to re-release globally on November 22, 2024.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film also stars Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and the legendary Amrish Puri.

The movie, which has achieved cult status over the years, will hit single screens and multiplexes across India and will also have a simultaneous international re-release.

Karan Arjun is one of Bollywood's most beloved movies, with its unique combination of action, drama, and the theme of reincarnation.

The announcement was made by Salman himself, who shared a brand-new teaser of the film.