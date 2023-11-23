Bollywood: Agastya Nanda throws birthday bash with co-stars Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja

Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 11:06 PM

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, turns 23 today. Agastya, who is preparing for his acting debut with The Archies, celebrated the special occasion in the company of friends. Pictures and videos from the super hit birthday bash have surfaced online.

Agastya's The Archies co-stars, Suhana Khan and Mihir Ahuja, were also invited to the bash. The two have also shared videos and pictures on Instagram.

Suhana, who is superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, picked a video from the cake-cutting ceremony and said, "Happy Birthday, Agastya." In the clip, Agastya is seen cutting his birthday cake, surrounded by friends and family. For the uninitiated, Suhana and Agastya are rumoured to be dating.

Mihir Ahuja posted a series of pictures and a video from the birthday bash. “Wish you a very happy birthday, Agastya!! Jughead loves you. I love you even more. May this year bring you lots of success and happiness. My forever Archie…Keep VaVaVooomingg through the life,” Mihir wrote. Archie Andrews is the name of Agastya’s character in the upcoming film.

Agastya’s sister, Navya Naveli Nanda, picked some cute pictures featuring herself and her “morning alarm” for Instagram. In the heartwarming birthday note, she said, “Happy birthday to my morning alarm, part-time therapist, full-time irritant & the newest hero in town. May every year, but especially this one, be yours Junior.”

Their mother Shweta Bachchan shared a priceless childhood picture to mark the occasion. “Happy 23-23-23 son ~ may your brave heart take you on the best adventures, may those adventures serve you well & May you never forget how loved and valued you are,” she wrote.

Agastya will play Archie Andrews in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Newbies including Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, and Aditi will share the screen space in the musical comedy.

Set for a December 7 release, the movie draws inspiration from the American comic book series of the same name. Zoya Akhtar’s creation promises an exciting entry into the world of cinema for newcomers.

