Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan undergoes surgery after intruder broke into his home

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan (R) with his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Photo: AFP

Indian actor Saif Ali Khan is undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after sustaining injuries during an attack by an intruder at his residence.

The actor's PR team described the incident as an attempted burglary. Confirming the report, their statement read, "There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter."

According to Mumbai Police, the incident occurred late Wednesday night when the intruder engaged in an argument with the actor's maid.

When Saif Ali Khan attempted to intervene and calm the situation, the unknown individual turned aggressive and the two were engaged in a scuffle, causing the actor to sustain minor injuries. Investigation is going on.

The actor, who was immediately attended to, has been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for treatment. While his injuries are not severe, the police have initiated a full investigation into the matter.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, "The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is ongoing."