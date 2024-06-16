Blake Lively says 'It Ends With Us' won’t disappoint

Blake Lively. (Photo by Reuters)

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 1:14 PM

Blake Lively, known for her roles in Gossip Girl and The Age of Adaline, is confident that fans of Colleen Hoover's novel It Ends With Us will deeply connect with the upcoming film adaptation, set to release on August 9.

In an interview obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Lively, who portrays Lily Bloom in the film, expressed her dedication to honouring the beloved book and its passionate fan base.

"Some people will always prefer the book, and others the movie, but I believe we did our best to honour both," Lively said.

"If you don't know the book, the movie works," Lively added, "and if you've read the book and then see the movie, I believe you wouldn't be disappointed. We really worked hard on that."

Directed by Justin Baldoni, who also stars in the film, It Ends With Us follows Lily Bloom's journey from a traumatic childhood to pursuing her dreams. Along the way, she encounters neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (played by Baldoni) and reconnects with her first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), leading to emotional complexities reminiscent of her parents' relationship, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lively emphasised the importance of connecting with fans who have cherished Hoover's story for years. "This story resonated deeply with many people, so there's a great responsibility that comes with that," Lively said.

"You want to honour the character and the narrative while bringing authenticity and humanity to the portrayal," she added.